MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

I-T raids pharma company, seizes over Rs 142 crore cash

The I-T department found issues related to discrepancies in purchases made from bogus and non-existent entities, and detected artificial inflation of certain heads of expenditure.

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
The I-T officials found hideouts where a second set of books of accounts and cash were found. Many bank lockers were found, of which 16 lockers were operated. (Representative image)

The I-T officials found hideouts where a second set of books of accounts and cash were found. Many bank lockers were found, of which 16 lockers were operated. (Representative image)

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations on October 6 at a pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, seizing Rs 142.87 crore worth of unaccounted cash.

The unaccounted income is estimated at Rs 550 crore so far, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on October 9.

"This Pharmaceutical group is engaged in the business of manufacturing of intermediates, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and formulations. Majority of the products are exported to foreign countries i.e. USA, Europe, Dubai and other African countries," the statement said.

Searches were conducted at over 50 locations in six states, according to the statement.

The I-T officials found hideouts where a second set of books of accounts and cash were found. Many bank lockers were found, of which 16 lockers were operated.

Close

Related stories

"Incriminating evidence in the form of digital media, pen drives, documents, etc. have been found and seized. Incriminating digital evidences were gathered from SAP @ ERP software maintained by the assessee group," said the ministry.

The I-T department found issues related to discrepancies in purchases made from bogus and non-existent entities, and detected artificial inflation of certain heads of expenditure.

Officials found evidence of on-money payment for purchase of lands. There were also legal issues such as personal expenses being recorded in the company's books and land purchased by related parties below government registration value.

"Further investigations and quantification of undisclosed income detected is in progress," the ministry said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Tax
first published: Oct 9, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.