I-T invites comments on draft rules for valuing startup investment by non-residents

The rules would be effective from April 1, 2023.

Just a day after notifying 21 countries that non-resident Indian investment in unlisted startups will not attract angel tax, the income tax department on Friday invited comments from stakeholders on rules for valuation methods for such fundings.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has, in a draft notification, invited comments on the draft rule 11UA of Income-tax Rules, 1962 on the computation of Fair Market Value (FMV) of unquoted equity shares through five methods under Section 56(2)(VIIb) of Income-tax Act, 1961.

Rule 11UA, which is now in practice, prescribes two valuation methods - Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) and Net Asset Value (NAV) - for resident investors.

The government intends to include five additional valuation methods specifically for non-resident investors, in addition to the existing DCF and NAV methods.

The draft rules provide startup investors 10 percent variation from the determined value. This gives room for concessions for forex fluctuations, bidding processes, and variations in other economic indicators.

In case a company receives any consideration for issuing of shares to a non-resident entity, the price of the equity shares may be taken as the fair market value. This will be if the consideration from such FMV does not exceed the aggregate consideration that is received from the notified entity within a period of 90 days from the date of issue of shares which are the subject matter of valuation.

On similar lines, price matching for resident and non-resident investors would be available with reference to investment by venture capital funds or specified funds.

The same 90-day cap is proposed for the valuation report by a merchant banker for the purpose of this rule.

Stakeholders and the general public can send suggestions and comments on the draft rules by June 5 to ustpl2@nic.in, the CBDT tweeted.

On May 20, Moneycontrol had reported that the finance ministry’s proposals to exclude certain parties, like pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, from the ambit of the angel tax.

This move was considered after Industry bodies of startups and venture capital investors suggested a raft of measures to the central government so that its move to include investments from foreign investors under the ambit of angel tax doesn’t hurt start-up funding.

Under the existing norms, only investments by domestic investors or residents in closely held companies were taxed over and above the fair market value, which was referred to as angel tax.

The angel tax regime had originally started in 2012 as an anti-abuse measure to prevent money laundering. It mandated that a startup’s fundraising could be taxed whenever the funding round happened at a valuation above the fair value of shares – as determined by a merchant banker.