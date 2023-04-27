 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I-T dept to soon notify modified valuation rules, investor classes for taxing foreign investments in unlisted companies

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

The modified valuation rules would provide for ascertaining the fair market value (FMV) of shares of unlisted companies to levy tax on non-resident investments, an official said.

The Income Tax Department will soon notify rules specifying the class of investors and norm of valuation for implementation of the Budget provision of taxing foreign investment in unlisted companies.

The Finance Act, 2023, has amended Section 56 (2)(viib) of the I-T Act, thereby bringing overseas investment in unlisted closely held companies, except DPIIT-recognised startups, under the tax net.

The amendments are needed as I-T Act and FEMA provide different methodologies for calculating the FMV of shares of unlisted companies.