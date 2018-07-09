App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T dept sells part of Cairn shares in Vedanta to recover retro tax

The income tax department had seized nearly 10 percent of Cairn's shareholding in its erstwhile subsidiary Cairn India after issuing a Rs 10,247 crore tax demand notice in January 2014.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The income tax department has sold roughly 40 percent of Cairn Energy plc's shareholding in Vedanta to recover a part of the Rs 10,247 crore retrospective tax it had raised against the British firm.

While an international arbitration tribunal is to begin final hearing in Cairn's challenge to the tax imposed retrospectively, the I-T department realised $216 million from selling some of the firm's residual holding in Vedanta.

"As previously announced, the Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) has continued to enforce its retrospective tax claim against Cairn whilst the treaty arbitration has been ongoing," Cairn Energy said in a statement

"To date the IITD has seized dividends due to Cairn from its shareholding in Vedanta Limited (VL) totalling $155 million and it has offset a tax rebate of $234 million due to Cairn as a result of overpayment of capital gains tax on a separate matter," Cairn Energy said.

The firm said it has now been notified by the IITD that it has sold part of its shareholding in VL, realising and seizing proceeds of $216 million.

"Following this sale, Cairn's retained holding in VL is now approximately 3 per cent. It is possible that the IITD may make further sales," it said.

The income tax department had seized nearly 10 percent of Cairn's shareholding in its erstwhile subsidiary Cairn India after issuing a Rs 10,247 crore tax demand notice in January 2014. After Cairn India got merged with Vedanta, the shareholding came down to 5 percent.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

