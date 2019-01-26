I-T Dept restricts Mindtree from selling V G Siddhartha, Coffee Day Enterprises’ shares 

The income tax (I-T) department has restricted Mindtree from transferring the shares of V G Siddhartha in Mindtree and his company Coffee Day Enterprises for a period of six months stating that the department can raise a tax demand, Mindtree said in a BSE notification.

The company said that 74 lakh equity shares of both Siddhartha (52,70,000) and Coffee Day Enterprise (22,20,000) amounting to 4.5 percent have been restricted from the transfer or change post a prohibitory order from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle, Bengaluru.

The restriction for transfer will be for six months from the date of the order, January 25, 2019.

"Provisional attachment u/s 28 lB of Income Tax or prohibitory orders Act, 1961 for tax demand likely to be raised by the Income Tax Department on the following shareholders of the Company: (i) Coffee Day Enterprises Limited, (ii) VG Siddhartha," Mindtree said in its exchange notification.