App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T Dept restricts Mindtree from selling V G Siddhartha, Coffee Day Enterprises’ shares 

The restriction for transfer will be for six months from the date of the order, January 25, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The income tax (I-T) department has restricted Mindtree from transferring the shares of V G Siddhartha in Mindtree and his company Coffee Day Enterprises for a period of six months stating that the department can raise a tax demand, Mindtree said in a BSE notification.

The company said that 74 lakh equity shares of both Siddhartha (52,70,000) and Coffee Day Enterprise (22,20,000) amounting to 4.5 percent have been restricted from the transfer or change post a prohibitory order from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle, Bengaluru.

The restriction for transfer will be for six months from the date of the order, January 25, 2019.

"Provisional attachment u/s 28 lB of Income Tax or prohibitory orders Act, 1961 for tax demand likely to be raised by the Income Tax Department on the following shareholders of the Company: (i) Coffee Day Enterprises Limited, (ii) VG Siddhartha," Mindtree said in its exchange notification.

related news

Last week, The Economic Times had reported that Siddhartha has been in final talks with L&T Infotech (LTI) and private equity firm KKR to sell his stake in Mindtree and the transaction was supposed to be completed in 10 days.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Business #Coffee Day #Companies #Mindtree

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.