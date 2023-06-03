I-T department's reporting portal down for next three hours due to security deployment

income tax department

The income tax (I-T) department's reporting portal will be down from 8 pm to 11 pm on June 3 due to critical security deployment, the government said.



It is informed that the Reporting portal will be down from 8 pm to 11 pm tonight for a critical security deployment.@FinMinIndia — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 3, 2023

The reporting portal is an online interface made available by the I-T department to make it possible for reporting entities to register with the income tax department.

Any person or entity required to furnish a Statement of Financial Transaction (STF) in Form 61A or Statement of Reportable Account in Form 61B with the income tax department can be categorised as a reporting entity.