    I-T department's reporting portal down for next three hours due to security deployment

    The reporting portal is an online interface made available by the government to make it possible for reporting entities to register with the income tax department.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST
    The income tax (I-T) department's reporting portal will be down from 8 pm to 11 pm on June 3 due to critical security deployment, the government said.


    The reporting portal is an online interface made available by the I-T department to make it possible for reporting entities to register with the income tax department.

    Any person or entity required to furnish a Statement of Financial Transaction (STF) in Form 61A or Statement of Reportable Account in Form 61B with the income tax department can be categorised as a reporting entity.

