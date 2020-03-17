App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T Department seizes assets worth Rs 1,052cr from April to January of FY20

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman further said investigation regarding tax evasion is an ongoing process and whenever any instance of tax evasion comes to the notice of the department, appropriate action, including search and seizure actions, surveys are taken as per law, depending upon the facts and circumstances of each case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Income Tax Department has seized assets worth Rs 1,051.79 crore up to January in the current financial year as it conducted searches on 893 groups, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on March 17. In 2018-19, the tax department conducted 983 searches and seized assets valued at Rs 1,584.11 crore.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman further said investigation regarding tax evasion is an ongoing process and whenever any instance of tax evasion comes to the notice of the department, appropriate action, including search and seizure actions, surveys are taken as per law, depending upon the facts and circumstances of each case.

After search and seizure actions, the department conducts search investigations, assessment of income, levy and recovery of tax, imposition of penalty and launching of prosecution depending upon the facts and circumstances of each case.

Close

The assessment orders passed by the department are subject to appeals before various appellate authorities including Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, High Courts and the Supreme Court.

related news

However, disclosure of information about specific assessee is prohibited under Section 138 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the minister added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Income Tax Department #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In process of getting private testing labs on board, says ICMR

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In process of getting private testing labs on board, says ICMR

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.