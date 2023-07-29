I-T department searches Haier's offices, promoters’ premises at multiple locations

Haier India in April said it was targeting a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore in the next two years.

The income-tax officers searched the offices of Chinese home appliance major Haier in Mumbai, Pune and Noida as well as the premises of its promoters for alleged underreporting of income and royalty payment, a report said.

“This is related to underreporting of income and discrepancies in royalty payment,” an official with knowledge of the matter told the Economic Times, adding details would be shard once the search operations, which began on July 28, were over.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

The search operations were on late in the evening and tax sleuths could continue the searches for one more day, sources said.

The team was examining the books and had collected laptops and other digital records for further investigation, the official said.

Tax sleuths are keeping a close eye on tax evasion in the name of royalty payments, especially by Chinese entities. The Centre unearthed Rs 9,075 crore of tax evasion by Chinese mobile handset maker since April 2017, of which the I-T department recovered Rs 1,630 crore, the financial daily said, citing data presented in Parliament by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

Tax authorities are also carrying out a separate probe into Chinese mobile companies for customs duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion.

Haier India said in April it was targeting a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore over the next two years. The Beijing-based home-appliances maker, which closed the financial year 2022-23 at Rs 6,000 crore, expects a “growth of 40 percent and 30 percent in revenue in the years 2023 and 2024, respectively,” it said in a press release.