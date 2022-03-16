English
    I-T department issues refunds of over Rs 1.92 lakh crore till March 15

    PTI
    March 16, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The income tax department on Wednesday said income tax refunds worth over Rs 1.92 lakh crore have been issued to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

    This includes 1.83 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal), amounting to Rs 37,961.19 crore.

    "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,92,119 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 15th March, 2022,” the income tax department tweeted.

    This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,373 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.21 lakh crore.
