 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

I-T department has not seized anything incriminating in 7-day raid: Uflex

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

The company in a regulatory filing has also "vehemently" denied media reports alleging bogus transactions undertaken by it, seizure of evidence, irregularities running in thousands of crores and huge unaccounted income.

Uflex

Packaging solutions provider Uflex on Wednesday claimed that the Income Tax Department has "not seized anything incriminating" from the company in the raid conducted for seven consecutive days.

The company in a regulatory filing has also "vehemently" denied media reports alleging bogus transactions undertaken by it, seizure of evidence, irregularities running in thousands of crores and huge unaccounted income.

"We hereby state that pursuant to the searches carried on by the Income Tax dept w.r.t Uflex...from Feb 21 to Feb 27,  2023, all stocks of raw materials, finished goods, work in process and other assets were found to be duly recorded and all books of accounts were found to be in order," it said.

Uflex further said : "The search team has not seized anything incriminating. The company adheres to good business practices." The I-T department is yet to come up with a statement over the seizure during the raids on Uflex offices.