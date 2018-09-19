App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T department conducts survey of Jet Airways' premises

Sources told Moneycontrol that the Income tax department has been conducting survey from September 19 on the troubled airline’s Delhi and Mumbai offices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Income-Tax investigation department has conducted a survey on the Jet Airways' Delhi and Mumbai premises.

Sources told Moneycontrol the survey is being conducted under section 133 A, which allows the department to inspect the book of accounts of the company.

A statement from a Jet Airways spokesperson confirmed  that Income-Tax officials are conducting a survey at Jet Airways' office.

A survey can potentially turn into a search upon the uncovering of any incriminating evidence. The Income-Tax department can also seize any of the evidence uncovered.

Jet Airways was under the scanner of the Income-Tax department from March 2018. Statistics from the aviation regulator DGCA revealed that Jet Airways' share in the international passenger traffic from India dropped to 13.9 percent in the first three months of 2018, as compared to 14.5 percent in the same period in 2017. The company has also postponed the publication of its latest quarterly results.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 07:05 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

