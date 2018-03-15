App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T Department asks 10 PSUs to pay more advance tax to meet tax collection target

Inconsistency in advance tax payments was a reason for this step, the report said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The income tax department has asked 10 PSUs to pay their shortfall in taxes over the years, according to a Business Standard report.

The list includes State Bank of India (SBI) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the report said.

Some of the tax claims might be disputed, according to the report.

To get a stay, the company will have to settle one-fifth of the total tax amount sought. The companies can then appeal at an appellate court or high court.

related news

"If the judgment goes in favour of the payer, the amount paid will be adjusted or refunded by the department," A partner at a consultancy told the paper.

The move is a precautionary measure to ensure that the target for tax collection is met, sources told Business Standard.

If the I-T department is unable to meet the expected target, then public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be asked to pay for past tax demands.

Inconsistency in the advance tax payments caused the I-T Department to take this decision, sources said.

The deadline for companies to pay advance tax is on Thursday. Advance tax is paid in four installments throughout the year.

About 3.18 lakh crore was collected as advance tax from April 2017 to December 2017, according to official data.

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #I-T department #ONGC #SBI

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC