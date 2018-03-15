I-T Department asks 10 PSUs to pay more advance tax to meet tax collection target

The income tax department has asked 10 PSUs to pay their shortfall in taxes over the years, according to a Business Standard report.

The list includes State Bank of India (SBI) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the report said.

Some of the tax claims might be disputed, according to the report.

To get a stay, the company will have to settle one-fifth of the total tax amount sought. The companies can then appeal at an appellate court or high court.

"If the judgment goes in favour of the payer, the amount paid will be adjusted or refunded by the department," A partner at a consultancy told the paper.

The move is a precautionary measure to ensure that the target for tax collection is met, sources told Business Standard.

If the I-T department is unable to meet the expected target, then public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be asked to pay for past tax demands.

Inconsistency in the advance tax payments caused the I-T Department to take this decision, sources said.

The deadline for companies to pay advance tax is on Thursday. Advance tax is paid in four installments throughout the year.

About 3.18 lakh crore was collected as advance tax from April 2017 to December 2017, according to official data.