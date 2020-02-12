App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T crackdown on Indians who own Dubai properties but can't prove source of funds

The Income-Tax Department is planning to take strict action against individuals who did not declare ownership of properties in Dubai in their tax returns, and failed to explain the source of funds when asked.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Income Tax Department is planning to take strict action against individuals who did not declare ownership of properties in Dubai in their tax returns and failed to explain the source of funds when asked.

The Intelligence and Criminal Investigation Wing of the I-T Dept prepared a list of 2,000 Indian citizens who owned properties in Dubai but did not declare this fact in their returns. This list was arrived at by scanning for all properties owned by Indians in the Gulf city-state.

Of the individuals who had not declared their ownership, about one-third failed to explain the source of funds.

Close

The tax department is planning to prosecute them under the stringent Black Money Act, which could result in imprisonment as well as a penalty of up to three times the monetary value of the property not declared.

related news

Individuals from Mumbai followed by Kerala and Gujarat top the list of the 2,000 people who failed to make the declaration. Mumbai alone had 900 such individuals.

While those that failed to declare ownership of properties but were able to explain the source of funds may escape with a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

Since 2011-12, all Indians are required to disclose details of ownership all foreign properties under the “foreign assets” head of their tax returns.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #Black Money Act #Income Tax Department #income tax return

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.