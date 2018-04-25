I-Life aims to sell 1.3 lakh laptops in India this year

US-based electronics company I-Life today announced its foray into the Indian market and said it aims to sell about 1.3 lakh units of its range of laptops and detachable tablets.

The company, which has unveiled three devices for the Indian market priced Rs 9,999 onwards under the 'ZED' series of detachable tablets and notebooks, also plans to set up its own manufacturing unit in the country in the coming months.

"The Indian market offers huge opportunity and we see a lot of potential for our products in the tier II and III cities in India. We are targeting the youth with our aggressive pricing and we are confident of capturing 10 per cent share of the market," I-Life Global Director for Sales and Marketing Deepak Bhatia told reporters here.

He added that in the first year, the company aims to sell about 1.2-1.3 lakh units of the Windows 10-based devices.

The company is present in over 40 countries across Middle East, Africa and CIS countries.

Bhatia said I-Life is exploring setting up manufacturing base in India.

"It is part of a phased plan that we have. We are doing a feasibility study and then, we can decide on the future course of action," he added.