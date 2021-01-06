MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

I hope hospital industry is conferred a preferred status, says Abhay Soi , Chairman, Max Healthcare

Abhay Soi
January 06, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Abhay Soi, Chairman, Max Healthcare says:

 

“I hope the hospital industry is conferred a preferred status and provided fiscal stimulus to give it a much needed impetus. This will also help attract both FDI and private sector participation in creating much needed healthcare infrastructure in the country.”
Abhay Soi
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #My One Reform
first published: Jan 6, 2021 01:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.