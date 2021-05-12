I have learnt the importance of saving, says WE HUB CEO Deepthi Ravula

Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, a Telangana government initiative

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before COVID-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Empowering women’s start-ups, waiting for the world to restart. That could be a brief bio of Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, a Telangana government initiative.

And when the world finally does open up again, Deepthi would like to plunge headlong into a variety of experiences ranging from travel and dining to sailing and skating.

A conversation with Ravula on wishlist for life after the pandemic.

If COVID went away or became manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

San Francisco. I had lived there for quite a while and it has been my favourite place to go if I have spare time.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

Being vegetarian, Shizen Vegan Sushi Bar and Izakaya in San Francisco will be my first choice. It’s been my favourite vegan sushi place.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

Even though it's impossible, I would have loved to turn back time and meet Jane Austen. I’m curious to know more about her plot development, characterisation, social observations and writing skills, which transport readers to a different era altogether. She was not just an extraordinary writer but a perfectionist.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

Any musical concert would be lovely.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

To be honest, I am waiting to see the city (Hyderabad) getting back to normal. Its hustle and bustle would be like any good group activity. I like to explore places in the city even on a regular working day and see everybody immersed in their routines.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I would love to sharpen my skills in skating and sailing, as I find these activities calming.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid free world.

It's A Beautiful World by Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds.

What bad habit will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

One bad habit I come across a lot these days is people taking themselves too seriously and being late for appointments. I would want to make people punctual.

Would your approach to money change after the pandemic?

Yes. My approach to money has already changed during this crisis. I have learnt the importance of saving. When you save, you are better prepared to face situations and less stressed.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Value the little things and remember that nothing lasts forever.