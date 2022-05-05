I compliment RBI for the courage to raise rate during market hours: Uday Kotak

"RBI has sent out a very strong message that they're taking the point on inflation and inflationary expectations seriously, and you cannot allow the wolf to get deep in and then it becomes that much tougher to get the wolf out," said Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak, ace banker and chief of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is a happy man. Over the quarters, the bank’s asset quality has improved significantly. After the pandemic, the bank is now back to high loan growth and strong balance sheet as surplus liquidity makes inorganic opportunities appealing for the banker at this point.

In an interaction on 5 May, Kotak spoke about the trends in asset quality and loan business, his vision for the bank and the opportunities in India’s booming financial services space.

Edited excerpts:

The wolf of inflation is firmly back and the future is here and future is now. It was pretty clear that the wolf of inflation is getting more entrenched. And therefore, there was clearly a need to move. And I compliment the RBI for having the courage to take this call between policies and during market hours. Because normally if you go back through the history of RBI policy, it is normally been not during market hours. So they made it a point to have it during market hours, we've had intra-meeting moves. So that is also an important point during market hours. Therefore, I read this as a very strong message by the RBI that they're taking the point on inflation and inflationary expectations seriously, and you cannot allow the wolf to get deep in and then it becomes that much tougher to get the wolf out.

I think we were at historically low interest rates. We expected interest rates to go up. Assuming inflation as per RBI’s estimates in the fourth quarter comes at 5.1 percent, to move to zero real interest rates, we need at least 100 basis point hike in the current fiscal. If inflation data changes and the inflation data thereafter has been adverse, if the repo rate hikes will be at least 100 basis points in total, it could be more.

Whatever the banks have as their fixed rate loans they remain what they are. For the new fixed rate loans, the bank will reprice on the fixed rate basis. The second is of course MCLR-based (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) floating rate loans. So, there is an RBI formula for MCLR which each bank has, so banks have to relook at their MCLR every month. So if you notice in the last few months MCLR has already started moving up. So, as these RBI rates get priced into deposit rates, you will see MCLR against loans getting gradually repriced.

The third is market benchmark rate loans, particularly entire retail lending was market benchmark. So also it could be on the wholesale lending side. So within that, I think most banks have categories of benchmarking markets. The bulk of the benchmarking was repo rate. For the last one year, one and a half years, repo rate was fixed, therefore, those market benchmark repo rates were not changing. Now with today's increase those market benchmark rates linked to repo rates will get repriced.

The second benchmark which some of the banks were using was treasury bills that will depend on the market price of treasury bills and accordingly move with that.

As far as Kotak is concerned, our book is the largest in repo rate benchmark followed by MCLR rate benchmark and we have the smallest fixed rate. So, for us to be able to pass on appropriately based on our pricing is fair and reasonable.

Consumer demand will be more affected by macro factors, which is broader inflation, the levels of salary increases they get, the discretionary surpluses they had, how much of their money is getting used for non-discretionary items like food and other things. So, those will have a bigger impact -- interest rates in the early stage will not disproportionately impact but as they rise, they start impacting; the most obvious area we have to look at is home loans. Because in early stages, financial institutions will increase the duration of the loan but there will come a time when you say that now instalment starts going up.

We have got the accelerator on loan growth. And positively for us, all of our book is floating rate and the ability to transmit interest rates, as central bank increases, is very much inherent in our loan book -- we believe that our growth momentum on loans will continue. And we manage risk very well not only for your credit quality, but also our asset liability matching, cost of funds. And our treasury book is at a very, very low duration of around 1.2 years. So we are getting into this period of high interest rates, very well prepared as we go forward.

If you look at our NIMs, we have always had hikes. And that's because, number one, our mix of retail is higher than wholesale in our total growth. And that helps in getting better NIMs. But these NIMs are high, also reflecting on a significant advantage of cost of funds. And when your CASA (current account savings account) ratio is 60 percent plus it has a significant positive impact on cost of funds. And we are entering into the new world of interest rates going up with a very high CASA ratio. Now, as you know, these rates on CASA do not change as fast as regular deposit rates, therefore, if 60 percent of my deposit base is CASA that's a very stable cost of funds base and I have always believed that low cost and stable liability franchise is the core to a sustainable bank.

I think if you look at last year, we didn't do anything big, but we did a lot of things. Volkswagen Finance decided to exit its business in India. And we bought out the entire portfolio Volkswagen Finance, the same thing we did with Ford, who again decided to exit the cars and the car finance business in India. So we again, acquired their finance portfolio. We also made a financial investment in a company called KFin Tech, which was 9.9 percent investment.

And let me assure you with the way we are positioned on our balance sheet, we continue to be very open. We are looking at the opportunity. And I actually feel that in the last two years, thanks to a huge amount of liquidity which central banks globally created, actually it’s a little bit like a high tide that makes everybody look comfortable. I remember the famous Warren Buffett statement. And it's only when the tide goes down that you really know who is swimming with water. Okay, so I do believe that's the time which we're getting into. So we will keep our eyes and ears open and pencils sharp.

If you look at consolidated profits of Kotak Mahindra Bank, 30 percent or more of our profits come from our subsidiaries. Consolidated profits contribute to a very large part of Kotak’s profits and there are a couple of reasons for that. One is that we own 100 percent of our subsidiaries; none of them is listed. For the shareholders and the consolidated bank, they get the advantage of 100 percent of the profits of these subsidiaries. As a result of this, our percentage of profits coming from non-banking units is significant. Same goes for our NBFC subsidiaries as well. Our consolidated profits are broad-based and not dependent disproportionately only on the bank.

I think the best way of unlocking the value of subsidiaries for any investor who can see through is to buy the holistic piece as one piece, none of our subsidiaries needs capital; we are very well capitalised. We think they are highly value-accretive businesses, which we are in. And there is no need for capital on both on a consolidated basis and standalone basis, we have the highest capital adequacy ratios. We need to be very clear that for sustainable financial institutions, you got to keep on having a business model which grows at speed but is very conservative on capital dilution for a stakeholders.

How’s the asset quality situation?

If you look at the January-March results, our slippages have been extremely controlled. On an annualised basis, our slippages are about 1.08 percent of the total book. On an absolute basis, our gross slippage is about Rs 736 crore. We were a little conservative, especially in the early phase of Covid. Now, the quality of our credit book is extremely nuanced.

In our annual report last year, in my letter to the shareholders, I added that we'd be more aggressive on unsecured retail going forward. And what you're seeing in our numbers during the fourth quarter is a reflection of a philosophy - back to the unsecured book - it is a reflection of philosophy that we were extremely low on unsecured.

Now, we have done a significant amount of work on our analytics and our existing customer portfolio. And we are now beginning to mine our existing customer portfolio deeper, and we feel quite confident being able to grow while keeping our credit quality in mind. And keep in mind, our net interest margins are very healthy, therefore, we can take a higher risk and manage returns as we go forward.

When you take a call or what you think is adequate provision, you have to look at the internal data. So our internal data tells us that slippages are low and that gave us the confidence that we are more than adequately provided, if you take a call to reduce the provisions or to reduce the COVID provisions because our data is extremely strong.

One of the most heartening things to me today was the kind of retail investor response which has come on the first day of the issue. That is extremely heartening. And I think LIC is a very strong brand in the minds of every investor. And I was talking to somebody who was talking about the strength of the LIC brand, ‘agar kisiko insurance policy lena hai,’ they don't say ki humae aap insurance de do, many of them say, “LIC lelo,’ when you have such a strong brand and a national franchise of the scale and size of LIC, I'm actually very happy with the retail investor response.

What is your assessment of inflation in India?

You talk about any of our minds, our expectations on inflation is key for inflation to follow. Therefore, we have to control that. My view is that after 2008, we have not seen the wolf of inflation; we are now seeing it. The wolf is here! I think this rate hike was needed and I am glad that they have acted intra-market and intra-policy.

Was the RBI justified in hiking the repo rate?

We have to move towards positive real interest rates. RBI’s fourth quarter inflation estimate as given in April was 5.1 percent. So, your repo rate has to be higher than that. If inflation is higher, you have to respond to it and acknowledge where you see inflation beyond that.

Will Kotak Mahindra Bank transmit the rate hike to borrowers?

Our fixed rate book for more than one-year loans is around 15 percent. The rest of it is either book within one year or linked to floating rate. So there, rate transmission will happen.

What is the next step for Kotak in terms of acquisitions?

We are consistently looking and we feel that our balance sheet is strong, our positioning is good, our capital adequacy is good, cost of funds is low. We are very open for the right opportunity as we go forward. I have always been a believer that in the last two years with so much of liquidity floating around, asset prices had a wonderful time. So, you really want more realistic asset values for us to be able to take the next big step forward.​





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes