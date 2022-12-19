 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HZL to spend over $1 bn on shift to battery-operated mining vehicle, green energy user

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

The Udaipur-based company, which is also the sole manufacturer of silver and the largest maker of zinc and lead in the country, is already running four of its 900 mining vehicles on battery on a pilot basis.

The Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc (HZL), which is the world's second-largest manufacturer of the metal, is planning to invest over USD 1 billion (around Rs 8,270 crore) to convert its diesel-fired mining vehicles into battery-operated ones and also to fully turn a green energy user, over the next five years.

The company with an annual production of 1 million tonne zinc, up from 1 lakh tonne when it was privatized by the government in 2002, also expects stable demand in the March quarter despite the growing fears of a global recession, its chief executive Arun Misra told PTI over the weekend.

The government still owns 29 per cent in the cash-rich HZL and has three board members as well. On this, Misra said he recently met the government officials in New Delhi and the full divestment may happen soon but no time line has been finalized yet.

"We've set a target of converting all our diesel-run 900-odd mining vehicles into battery operated ones over the next five years. This will involve an investment of over USD 1 billion. We have made a beginning with the introduction of four battery-operated vehicles now," Misra said, adding the project is part of their plans to turn net carbon neutral by 2050.

He said there is no separate fund being earmarked for this conversion as they've an annual sustenance capex of around USD 300 million and this will also be part of that capex only.