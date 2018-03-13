HZL board to approve second interim dividend for ongoing fiscal this week

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc (HZL) today said its board will approve second interim dividend for the ongoing fiscal this week.

The board will meet "on March 16, 2018, to consider and approve second interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2017-18," the company said in a filing to BSE.

"The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Monday, March 26, 2018," it said.

Hindustan Zinc is the one of the largest integrated producers of zinc-lead with a capacity of 1.0 million MT per annum and a leading producer of silver.

The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan and has zinc-lead mines at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar and Kayad, primary smelter operations at Chanderiya, Dariba and Debari in Rajasthan and finished product facilities in Uttarakhand.