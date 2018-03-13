App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 13, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

HZL board to approve second interim dividend for ongoing fiscal this week

The board will meet "on March 16, 2018, to consider and approve second interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2017-18," the company said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc (HZL) today said its board will approve second interim dividend for the ongoing fiscal this week.

The board will meet "on March 16, 2018, to consider and approve second interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2017-18," the company said in a filing to BSE.

"The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Monday, March 26, 2018," it said.

Hindustan Zinc is the one of the largest integrated producers of zinc-lead with a capacity of 1.0 million MT per annum and a leading producer of silver.

The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan and has zinc-lead mines at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar and Kayad, primary smelter operations at Chanderiya, Dariba and Debari in Rajasthan and finished product facilities in Uttarakhand.

tags #Business #Companies #markets

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC