App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyva lines up Rs 60 cr investment in India by 2020

The Netherlands-based firm, which caters to the commercial vehicle and environmental services industries, will utilise Rs 300 million each in 2019 and 2020 to enhance production capacity and expand its Pune plant.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hyva, a world leader in front-end tipping systems, Monday said it has lined up Rs 60 crore investment in India by 2020.

The Netherlands-based firm, which caters to the commercial vehicle and environmental services industries, will utilise Rs 300 million each in 2019 and 2020 to enhance production capacity and expand its Pune plant.

"India is a major market for us, not only it is a large sales market but also a core market for the manufacturing operations of Hyva,"company's CEO Marco Mazzu said in a statement.

Close

The company has over 40 per cent market share in front-end tipping solutions globally and is now eyeing Indian market, he added.

Hyva started India operations in 1997, and has four plants in Navi Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Bengaluru and Pune. It serves various clients including Tata Motors, Volvo India, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, VE Commercial Vehicles, among others.

Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn in the Netherlands, the company operates in more than 110 countries with over 3,500 employees around the world.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.