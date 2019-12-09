App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 09:47 PM IST

Hyundai's $1.8 billion deal with Daewoo faces EU probe: Sources

In January, Hyundai announced the deal to create the world's biggest shipbuilder with a 21 percent market share, in part a response to the over-capacity in the industry.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

World No. 1 shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd's $1.8 billion merger with rival shipbuilder Daewoo is expected to face a full-scale investigation in Europe due to serious EU antitrust concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on December 9.

The European Commission will launch an investigation into the deal next week, the people said.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 09:43 pm

tags #Business #Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd #World News

