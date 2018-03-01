App
Feb 27, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai unveils Nexo, Ioniq EVs at biz summit

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korean auto giant Hyundai today unveiled two electric vehicles (EVs) - Nexo and Ioniq - at a business summit in New Delhi.

The next-gen fuel cell EV Hyundai Nexo and battery-powered global global EV Hyundai Ioniq were showcased during the second edition of the India Korea Business Summit in the national capital, a release said.

"Hyundai has a long-term commitment towards Make in India for the past 20 years and today we are proud to showcase sports utility vehicle Nexo for the first time along with global EV Ioniq at the India Korea Summit 2018," Hyundai Motor Company's Namyang R&D Centre vice president S H Kim was quoted as saying in the release.

Terming the development of the two EVs a significant leap forward for Hyundai Motor as it intensifies the company's efforts to produce highly efficient, eco-friendly vehicles, Kim said, "Hyundai is continuously innovating in clean and connected mobility solutions to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations."

The Nexo SUV model is set to spearhead Hyundai Motor’s plans to accelerate development of low emission vehicles globally, it said.

Nexo offers most advanced technology on the market with various advanced driver assistance systems and the strongest powertrains in the segment, it added.

The Ioniq reflects the commitment of Hyundai towards clean mobility solutions without compromising on driving dynamics and performance, the release said.

