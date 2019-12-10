App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai to increase vehicle prices from January

"The extent of price increase may vary for different models and fuel types," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire product range from next month to primarily offset impact of rising input costs.

"The extent of price increase may vary for different models and fuel types," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company, however, did not share details of model wise price change.

Close

The increase has been necessitated on account of rise in input and material costs, it added.

The company is working out on details and would share the details of the model wise price hike later this month.

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have already announced to hike prices from January.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Business #Companies #HMIL #Hyundai

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
-------------
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.