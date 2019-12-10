Hyundai to increase vehicle prices from January

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire product range from next month to primarily offset impact of rising input costs.

"The extent of price increase may vary for different models and fuel types," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company, however, did not share details of model wise price change.

The increase has been necessitated on account of rise in input and material costs, it added.

The company is working out on details and would share the details of the model wise price hike later this month.