Hyundai inks agreement to take over General Motors India’s Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on March 13, signed a ‘term sheet’ for the potential acquisition of identified assets related to General Motors’s plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra. The defunct plant was previously an ICEV assembly and powertrain production run by the American carmaker until 2020.

As per the announcement by HMIL, the term sheet covers the proposed acquisition of (i) land and buildings and (i) certain machinery and equipment for manufacturing situated at General Motors India, Talegaon Plant.

The term sheet will be valid for a stipulated time frame as the final sale agreement may be inked after the South Korean carmaker receives all legal clearances from various authorities, including settlement with retrenched workers at GM India's defunct plant in Maharashtra.

As per the official announcement made by the company, “The proposed acquisition is subject to the signing of the ‘Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement’ and fulfilment of conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant Government Authorities and all the stakeholders related to the acquisition.”

“Acquisition of GM plant is a masterstroke for Hyundai. We can definitely say it’s the right move at the right time and at the right place. The limited plant capacity at Chennai was a bottleneck and was limiting their growth in India,” said Puneet Gupta from S&P Automotive.

“This plant acquisition will give them access to introduce quickly and give a tough fight to the mini SUV segment to players like Tata and Maruti. This move will also help them to focus on domestic as well as export market parallelly, which otherwise would have been impossible,” he added.