Hyundai sales up 9% in February at 57,851 units

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its wholesales increased by 9 per cent year-on-year to 57,851 units in February.

The company had dispatched a total of 53,159 units to its dealers in the year-ago period.

Last month, domestic sales stood at 47,001 units, up 7 per cent as against 44,050 units sold in February 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

Exports grew 19 per cent to 10,850 units last month, from 9,109 units in the same month last year.