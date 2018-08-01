App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai sales up 7.7% in July at 59,590 units

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported 7.7 per cent increase in total sales at 59,590 units in July.

The company had sold 55,315 units in July last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 1.1 per cent to 43,481 units last month as compared with 43,007 (rpt) 43,007 units in July 2017.

Exports grew 31 per cent in July to 16,109 units as against 12,308 units in the year-ago month.

"A positive growth trend is visible with the stabilisation of macro economic factors, good monsoon along with increase in customer confidence and sentiment towards vehicle purchase," Hyundai MD and CEO Y K Koo said in a statement.
