Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 5.1 per cent increase in total sales at 55,422 units in February 2018.

The company had sold 52,734 units in February last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales of the company also rose by 5.1 per cent to 44,505 units last month as compared with 42,327 units in February 2017.

Exports grew by 4.9 per cent in February at 10,917 units as against 10,407 units in February 2017.