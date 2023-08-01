Hyundai sales up 4% in July at 66,701 units

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its wholesales increased by 4 per cent year-on-year to 66,701 units in July.

The automaker had dispatched 63,851 units to its dealers in July 2022.

Domestic sales rose marginally to 50,701 units last month, from 50,500 units in the year-ago period, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

Exports rose by 20 per cent to 16,000 units last month, as compared to 13,351 units in July 2022, it added.

"Our domestic July sales volume of 50,000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio. This has been bolstered by the addition of Exter to an already strong SUV line-up," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind, the automaker is all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India starting with Onam in Kerala, he added.