Hyundai sales up 15% in August at 71,435 units

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its wholesales increased by 15 percent year-on-year to 71,435 units in August.

The automaker had dispatched 62,210 units to its dealers in August last year.

Domestic sales rose 9 percent to 53,830 units last month, from 49, 510 units in the year-ago period, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

Exports increased 39 percent to 17,605 units last month from 12, 700 units in August 2022, it added.

"The company's sales number of 71,435 units is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg noted.

The festival season in India has kicked off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in Kerala market and this is an indication of the festive fervour in other parts of the country in the coming months, he added.

Demand for SUVs in the company's portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60 per cent to domestic wholesales in August, Garg said.