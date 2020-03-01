Hyundai sales dip 10% in February to 48,910 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on March 1 reported a 10.3 percent decline in total sales at 48,910 units in February.

The company had sold 54,518 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 7.2 percent to 40,010 units as against 43,110 units in February 2019, it added.

The company's exports declined 22 percent to 8,900 units as compared with 11,408 units a year ago.