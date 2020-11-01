172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hyundai-reports-highest-domestic-sales-in-october-at-56605-units-total-sales-up-8-6047391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai reports highest domestic sales in October at 56,605 units; total sales up 8%

The auto major recorded its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 56,605 units last month, up 13.2 per cent from 50,010 units in October 2019, the company said in a statement.

PTI

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported an 8.2 per cent increase in total sales at 68,835 units for October. The company had sold 63,610 units in October 2019.

The auto major recorded its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 56,605 units last month, up 13.2 per cent from 50,010 units in October 2019, the company said in a statement.

The company had achieved the previous highest monthly domestic sales number in October 2018 with 52,001 units.

"The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for the overall business environment and we are confident that the company will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of the economy, community and all its stakeholders," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales,Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

The company''s exports, however, declined by 10.1 per cent to 12,230 units as compared with 13,600 units in October last year, it added.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

