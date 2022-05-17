English
    Hyundai Motor ties up with Tata Power to expand India's EV power infra

    Under the collaboration, 60 kW DC charging stations will be installed at the company's 34 EV dealerships in 29 cities to cater to all kinds of electric vehicles through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
    Hyundai Motor India has tied up with Tata Power to expedite India's electric vehicle (EV) power infrastructure. In a statement released on May 17, Hyundai Motor said that it has signed a strategic partnership with Tata Power - India's largest integrated power companies and a leading EV charging infrastructure provider to build a robust EV charging network and boost EV adoption in India at its dealerships.

    As part of the tie-up, 60 kW DC charging stations will be installed at the company's 34 EV dealerships in 29 cities to cater to all kinds of electric vehicles through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App.

    Also Read: BPCL to invest Rs 200 crore to set up 100 fast EV charging corridors with 2,000 stations

    Hyundai Motor India currently has an existing network of 34 EV dealers in 29 cities, equipped with AC 7.2 kW chargers, and aims to expand the charging infra network across its pan-India dealerships. The vehicle charging time of DC 60 kW charger is much lesser than AC 7.2 kW charger.

    Hyundai EV owners will be offered special tariff and end-to-end home charging solutions, from supply to installation. As part of the tie-up, Hyundai EV owners will be offered special tariff and end-to-end home charging solutions, from supply to installation.

    Hyundai Motor will facilitate through its dealerships, space and necessary administrative approvals, while Tata Power will operate and maintain the charging stations.

    The easy accessibility of charging stations through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App will enable customers to navigate, locate, and make payments, access live status, and pre-book slots for the charging stations for a hassle-free and smooth vehicle charging experience.

    ''Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve national goal of carbon neutrality,'' said Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

    This partnership will power up the nations' electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) dealerships along with supply, installation and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby, enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of electric vehicles,'' added Kim.

    Also Read: Tata Power’s solar arm gets 300-MW project worth Rs 1,731 crore from NHPC

    The automaker sells Kona Electric in the country. It plans to introduce IONIQ 5 during festival season this year. The company has already committed to investing Rs 4,000 crore to expand its battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up in the country to six models by 2028.

    ''Tata Power's expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles, will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption,'' said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #electric vehicles (EV) #EV charging infrastructure #EV charging stations #Hyundai Motor India #Tata Power
    first published: May 17, 2022 11:44 am
