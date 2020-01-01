App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai Motor sales down nearly 10% to 50,135 units in December

The company said its domestic sales were at 37,953 units in December 2019 as compared to 42,093 units in the same month previous year, down 9.8 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported 9.9 percent decline in total sales in December at 50,135 units as against 55,638 units in year-ago month.

The company said its domestic sales were at 37,953 units in December 2019 as compared to 42,093 units in the same month previous year, down 9.8 percent.

Exports during the month were also down 10.06 percent at 12,182 units as against 13,545 units in December 2018, it said in a statement.

Close

Total sales in 2019 were down 2.6 percent at 6,91,460 units as compared to 710,012 units in 2018.

related news

Domestic sales last year were at 510,260 units as against 550,002 units in 2018, a decline of 7.2 percent, it added.

Exports in 2019 were, however, up 13,2 percent at 181,200 units as compared to 160,010 units in 2018, the company said.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director Sales, Marketing and Service Tarung Garg said, "The Year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. Even in such adverse conditions, Hyundai Motor India as committed has launched 4 new benchmark products in different segments."

He further said,"As we gear-up for a significant year in 2020, we will offer BS-VI in both petrol and diesel engines across different models in our product portfolio."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hyundai Motor

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.