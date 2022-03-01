English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hyundai Motor India's total sales fall 14% in February

    The company had sold 61,800 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 01, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent decline in total sales at 53,159 units in February. The company had sold 61,800 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

    Domestic sales were down 14.6 per cent to 44,050 units last month as against 51,600 units in February 2021. Exports declined by 10.7 per cent to 9,109 units last month as compared to 10,200 units in the year-ago period, the auto major said.

    "As the industry continues to grapple with the semiconductor shortage situation, the company along with its partners is continuously exploring alternatives to ensure customers can take delivery of their most loved Hyundai cars at the earliest," it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Hyundai Motor Company #sales
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 02:17 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.