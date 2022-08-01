Hyundai Motor India sales up 6% at 63,851 units in July

Source: AP

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 63,851 units in July 2022.

The company had sold 60,249 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales were at 50,500 units last month as against 48,042 units in July 2021, a growth of 5.1 per cent, HMIL said in a statement.

Exports grew 9.4 per cent at 13,351 units as compared to 12,207 units in the year-ago month, it added.

"With the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Tarun Garg said.

The company's newly launched SUV Tucson has also received strong customer response, he said adding, "We remain optimistic towards the future prospects of the Indian auto industry."