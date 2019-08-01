Hyundai Motor India sales down 4% in July at 57,310 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported 3.8 per cent decline in total sales at 57,310 units in July.

The company sold a total of 59,590 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were at 39,010 units last month as against 43,481 units in July 2018, down 10 per cent, it added.