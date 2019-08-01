App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai Motor India sales down 4% in July at 57,310 units

The company sold a total of 59,590 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were at 39,010 units last month as against 43,481 units in July 2018, down 10 per cent, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported 3.8 per cent decline in total sales at 57,310 units in July.

Exports, however, grew 13.6 per cent to 18,300 units last month as compared to 16,109 units in the year-ago period, it added.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies

