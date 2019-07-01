App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai Motor India sales down 3.2% in June at 58,807 units

The company sold a total of 60,722 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on July 1 reported 3.2 percent decline in total sales at 58,807 units in June.

Domestic sales were at 42,007 units last month as against 45,314 units in June 2018, down 7.3 percent, it added.

Exports, however, grew 9 percent to 16,800 units last month as compared to 15,408 units in the year-ago period, it added.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 04:25 pm

