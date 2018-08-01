Hyundai Motor India Director for Marketing and Sales Rakesh Srivastava resigns

Hyundai Motor India, today said its Director for Marketing and Sales Rakesh Srivastava has resigned to pursue other interests outside the organisation.

Srivastava, who joined the company as Vice President and served for six years, has played a key role in the company's growth during the period strengthening its position as the second biggest player in the passenger vehicles segment.

In April last year he was promoted as Director for Marketing and sales division.

Commenting on his departure, HMIL Managing Director and CEO, Y K Koo said, “Our association with Srivastava has been mutually enriching. He has immensely contributed through the years, leading the company to stay ahead.