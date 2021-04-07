English
Hyundai Motor India achieves 1-million cumulative SUV sales in domestic, export mkts

Launched in 2015, Creta SUV has recorded a cumulative sales of 5.9 lakh units, in the domestic market alone, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

PTI
April 07, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST
Source: AP

South Korean auto major Hyundai on Wednesday said it has achieved a cumulative sales of over 1-million "Made-in-India" SUVs in both domestic and overseas markets, driven by its best-selling model in the country, Creta.

Launched in 2015, Creta SUV has recorded a cumulative sales of 5.9 lakh units, in the domestic market alone, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"With over 1-million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India. This achievement also epitomises our manufacturing excellence," said Tarun Garg, Director for sales, marketing and service, HMIL.

Hyundai''s journey towards SUV leadership was initiated by brands such as Tucson, Santa Fe and Terracan, Garg said, adding, "now we have witnessed exponential growth in the segment with the launch of contemporary brands like Creta and Venue that have quickly gone on to become well established household names."

Creta has been a best seller for HMIL, recording cumulative sales of over 5.9 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.2 lakh units in the export market, it said.

Similarly, introduced in 2019 as the country''s first Connected SUV Venue''s cumulative sales in the domestic market was over 1.8 lakh units, Hyundai Motor said.
PTI
first published: Apr 7, 2021 11:50 am

