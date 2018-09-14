App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor Group appoints heir apparent Chung Eui-sun as chief vice chairman

Chung will assist his father and group chairman Chung Mong-koo, who promoted Chung to better respond to "deteriorating global trade issues" and changes in competitive dynamics in major markets, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Friday that it has appointed Chung Eui-sun, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co, to chief vice chairman of the group.

Chung will assist his father and group chairman Chung Mong-koo, who promoted Chung to better respond to "deteriorating global trade issues" and changes in competitive dynamics in major markets, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.

South Korea's government has called for reform of the country's family-owned conglomerates, known as chaebols.

Chung, the 80-year-old chairman, has made few public appearances and skipped his New Year speech to employees in recent years.

"In his new capacity, Chief Vice Chairman Euisun Chung will oversee the entire Group's operations, aiding and reporting to Chairman Mong-Koo Chung," the group said in a statement.

The appointment is also part of an effort to "improve future competitiveness and secure future growth engines" at a time when the auto industry is undergoing major changes, the group said in a statement.

The younger Chung was vice chairman of the conglomerate's crown jewel Hyundai Motor Co since 2009, after his stint at affiliate Kia Motors
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 10:20 am

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai #Technology #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.