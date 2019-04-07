App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor denies tie-up with Tencent on driverless car software

Hyundai said in a statement on April 6 that its cooperation with the Chinese tech giant was focused on infotainment.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co on April 7 denied a report that it had signed a preliminary deal with Chinese technology firm Tencent Holdings to develop software for driverless vehicles.

Hyundai's comments come a day after South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper cited unnamed industry sources on April 6 saying that the two companies planned to conduct joint research and development on safety and security systems for self-driving cars, which Hyundai seeks to roll out commercially by 2030.

Both companies had not offered any immediate comments on April 6.

Hyundai said in a statement on April 6 that its cooperation with the Chinese tech giant was focused on infotainment. Modern cars have so-called infotainment systems on a screen below the dashboard to provide services such as navigation and music.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hyundai Motor #Tencent #world

