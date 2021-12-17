MARKET NEWS

Hyundai Motor appoints Unsoo Kim as Managing Director in India

Unsoo Kim, currently with the parent company in South Korea, will replace Seon Seob Kim (SS Kim) who will lead a global role at Hyundai Motor Company headquarters in Seoul after his successful stint of three years in India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
Source: AP

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company on Friday announced a top level change in its Indian operations with Unsoo Kim slated to take over as Managing Director from January 1, 2022.

SS Kim has been at the helm of HMIL since November 2018. He has played a key role in positioning the company as a new age smart mobility solutions provider with focus on bringing internet-enabled connected cars and kick starting the company’s electric mobility journey in India with the launch of Kona, all-electric SUV.

During his tenure, HMIL also started car subscription services, keeping in pace with changing consumer behaviour.

Besides, SS Kim was also responsible for enhancing HMIL’s leadership in the SUV segment in the Indian market by launching the new generation mid-sized SUV Creta and compact SUV Venue, apart from the launches of hatchbacks Grand i10 Nios and New i20.
