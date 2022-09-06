Hyundai launches Venue N-Line at a starting price of Rs 12.16 lakh

Hyundai India has launched the sportier version of the Venue sub-compact SUV the Venue N-Line at a starting price of Rs 12. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the Venue N Line, the company had created a new niche by making a “sporty compact SUV” in India, the South Korean carmaker said. The bookings for the new SUV have opened across the country.

"Hyundai Venue N Line has been introduced to India as a part of our vision of redefining mobility experiences for customers and with this new launch, we will now offer 2 N Line models in a short span of two years, the Hyundai Venue N Line being our first compact SUV N Line model for India customers," Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said at the launch.

The new car line takes cues from Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, with a bold and dynamic aesthetic inspired by motorsport design, the company said in a release.

The car features a bold and sporty-looking dark chrome front grille with N Line Logo. It also features a Sporty N Line bumper with skid plates and roof rails with Red inserts.

The side profile of this SUV is characterized by R16 (D=405.6 mm) Diamond Cut Alloys with N Branding.

The line has been equipped with red front brake callipers, while the side sill garnish with red inserts add to the SUV’s sporty character, the release said.

The sporty tailgate spoiler gives the car a dynamic look. The SUV’s twin tip muffler builds on the SUV’s muscular and athletic imagery.

The Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature the N Line emblem on the tailgate, a feature unique to India.

The SUV is Powered by the 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine offered with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission).

The powertrain has been configured to provide a drive mode select (normal, eco, sport), so that the driver can switch between economical, balanced and thrilling power delivery settings.

The car comes with specific tuning to suspension (damping force increased to 34 percent), steering, exhaust sound and incorporation of all 4-disc brakes, thus the Hyundai Venue N Line delivers better control while cornering, offering a greater high-speed stability and enhanced ride quality.

The interior expresses a futuristic look, featuring elements that compliment the overall design theme of the exterior.

The Venue N Line features a 20.32 cm (8") HD Infotainment System with Bluelink that lets you access a host of information while also offering smartphone connectivity with Android Auto & Apple Carplay.

It boasts of first in segment dashcam with dual camera to offer customers the ability to capture fun and exciting moments while on the move.

To ensure a sporty yet balanced driveability Hyundai offers over 30 safety features out of which 20+ safety features come as standard, thereby offering a surefooted drive experience.

Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with 2 monotone options– shadow grey (new) and polar white and 3 dual tone options- thunder blue with phantom black roof, polar white with phantom black roof and shadow grey with phantom black roof.