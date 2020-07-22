App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai launches iMT version of SUV Venue

With the launch of the iMT version, the company said it is offering customers a clutch pedal free drive but with manual gear shift of six-speed transmission. It is being offered on the Kappa 1.0 litre T-GDi petrol BS-VI engine variant.

PTI

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) equipped version of its compact SUV Venue while also introducing 'Sport' variant of the model priced between Rs 10-11.58 lakh.

With the launch of the iMT version, the company said it is offering customers a clutch pedal free drive but with manual gear shift of six-speed transmission. It is being offered on the Kappa 1.0 litre T-GDi petrol BS-VI engine variant.

Commenting on the launch, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said with the launch of iMT equipped Venue and Sport trim "we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance customer delight and revolutionise the way India drives".

Close

The company said it is offering the new clutch pedal free iMT technology on its Kappa 1 litre T-GDi Petrol BS-VI engine mated to six-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch.

The company said its iMT technology features a transmission gear shift lever with intention sensor, hydraulic actuator and transmission control unit. The system has been designed to offer a seamless drive experience by incorporating a cohesive logic between the various components on manual transmissions.

The company further said the Sport trim in Venue is being offered on its 1.5 litre diesel BS-VI engine (6MT) as well as Kappa 1.0 litre T-GDi petrol BS-VI engine in both iMT and 7-speed dual clutch transmission options. PTI RKLANU .
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.