you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has initiated a feasibility study to bring in fuel cell electric vehicles in the country.

"Progress for humanity with zero emission mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long term positive transformation for our future generations," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.

The company has initiated a feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in the country and promises to being a solution with zero emissions, he added.

Fuel cell electric vehicles are free from all kind of green house gas emissions.

Earlier this year, Hyundai had launched fully-electric SUV Kona in the country.

The company claims that the Kona EV delivers a range of 452 km in one single charge under standard testing conditions.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Business #Companies #electric vehicles #Hyundai

