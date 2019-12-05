Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India

"Progress for humanity with zero emission mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long term positive transformation for our future generations," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has initiated a feasibility study to bring in fuel cell electric vehicles in the country.
The company has initiated a feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in the country and promises to being a solution with zero emissions, he added.
Fuel cell electric vehicles are free from all kind of green house gas emissions.
Earlier this year, Hyundai had launched fully-electric SUV Kona in the country.The company claims that the Kona EV delivers a range of 452 km in one single charge under standard testing conditions.