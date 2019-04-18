App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai eyes leadership position in compact SUV segment: MD

The company will face stiff competition in the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hyundai Motor India is eyeing a leadership position in the compact SUV segment in the country with its upcoming model Venue, a top company official said.

The company will face stiff competition in the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V.

These models are priced between Rs 6.48 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh.

Currently, Vitara Brezza leads the pack with sales of between 13,000-14,000 units per month.

related news

"We are looking at market leadership position in the compact SUV segment with Venue," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim told PTI.

The company wants to be the market leader, but at the same time also provide value to the customers, he added.

Kim said Venue has an edge over Vitara Brezza as it comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Maruti currently sells only a diesel powered version of Vitara Brezza. Even with that, it has remained on the top of sales charts in the sub-compact SUV segment.

HMIL Senior General Manager Marketing Puneet Anand said Venue, along with Creta, would help the company take top position in the entire SUV segment.

"With Venue, we are looking at leadership in the overall SUV segment; and not only the compact SUV vertical," he said.

The compact SUV segment roughly witnesses sales of around 25,000-26,000 per month; and with Venue coming in, it is further going to expand, he added.

"The way we are seeing growth and the way we are witnessing aspirations of millennials, we are confident that it will further consolidate the market and the growth will be phenomenal," Anand said.

"We are looking at an SUV portfolio of around 19,000 to 20,000 (Creta and Venue) and and if we look at the competition then we could be the largest supplier of SUVs in the country," he added.

He further said, in the long term, the company is looking at a leadership position in the SUV segment, which is the most growing segment currently.

Venue, which will be launched in India on May 21, will come with 1 litre turbo and 1.2 litre petrol powertrains besides 1.4 litre diesel engine and sit below Creta in terms of price and positioning.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Mahesh's Babu's Maharshi has been completed successfully

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Elections 2019: 85-Year-Old Chemist C. N. R. Rao On Indelible Ink Use ...

Nehru Distanced Sardar Patel from Kashmir Issue And We Are Bearing the ...

IPL 2019 | Kohli and Wife Anushka Host RCB Team for Dinner

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

Telangana Board to Release TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 Soon at ...

Delhi Court to Decide on Christian Michel's Bail Plea for Easter

Not Amused, Say People as Manipur Governor, Chief Minister Jump Queue ...

Here's Your A-Z Guide for Picking Up the Right Breast Pumps

Former Congress Leader Jagmeet Singh Brar to Join SAD Tomorrow

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Polling picks up in Puducherry with 22.69 ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns negative, Nifty arou ...

RIL shares rise over 2% over Saudi Aramco deal buzz, ahead of Q4 earni ...

SpiceJet rallies 15% along with IndiGo after rival Jet Airways tempora ...

These 45 smallcap stocks rallied 50-195% since October 26; do you own ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Majili crosses Rs 50 cr mark; Madh ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of getting successful bids fo ...

Buildings shake, schools evacuated as earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits ...

Champions League: Tottenham down Manchester City on away goals to reac ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.