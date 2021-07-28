Hyundai enters Gurugram with Rs 1,000 crore mega corporate office

Source: Reuters

South Korean auto major Hyundai on July 27 officially entered Maruti Suzuki's turf Gurugram with the inauguration of its new corporate headquarters. Hyundai's new corporate office, with a built-up area of over 28,000 square meters, was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

The mega-corporate office in the heart of Gurugram was built with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore over the last three years, as per an Economic Times report. Hyundai has a total investment plan of Rs 2,000 crore, per the report.

Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki India Managing director Kenichi Ayukawa, who is also the SIAM President currently, also attended the inauguration ceremony.

"I am here as the president of auto industry body Siam, at the invitation of Hyundai. I do not have anything more to add here," Ayukawa said, as per the report.

The headquarters also features green elements like 50kw solar panels on the rooftop, 14 charging units for electric vehicles, and a 400sqmt ‘green wall’ with plants.

Speaking at the event, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said, “With a strong commitment towards people and environment, this headquarters will be a focal point of innovation and realise Hyundai India’s vision of ‘Progress for the People, Prosperity for the Planet’."

"This new building stands as a symbol of the company's journey of togetherness with the people of India," he noted.

When asked if the company would also consider Haryana to set up its next factory in the country, Kim said: "In the coming two years we have no issues in meeting the demand (from Chennai plant) so after that, if we need some more capacity we will work out some strategy at that time. Any place could be a good candidate but it would be based on things like procurement, supplier chain and availability of labour force etc."

South Korean giant's entry comes at a time when the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is planning to invest around Rs 18,000 crore on a new manufacturing facility in Haryana.

The new plant would replace the company's Gurugram-based facility and is expected to have an installed production capacity of 7.5-10 lakh units per annum.

While confirming the Rs 18,000 crore investment plan, MSI Chairman RC Bhargava had told PTI that the company had always planned to shift the Gurugram facility to a nearby location.