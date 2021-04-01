English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hyundai dispatches 64,621 units in March

The company’s domestic sales last month stood at 52,600 units. It had dispatched 26,300 units in March 2020 amid disruptions in sale and production activities.

PTI
April 01, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it sold a total of 64,621 units in March. The auto major had dispatched 32,279 units in the same month last year.

The company’s domestic sales last month stood at 52,600 units. It had dispatched 26,300 units in March 2020 amid disruptions in sale and production activities.

Exports last month stood at 12,021 units. The company had shipped 5,979 units in March 2020.

"With cumulative sales of 64,621 units in March 2021, the company has built further on the sales momentum achieved over the last few months. This performance has been backed by our super performer brands such as the — Creta, Venue, Verna, Nios and the all-new i20,” Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Adding to the already strong portfolio of SUVs, the upcoming seven seater Alcazar will further set a new paradigm in the segment, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Apr 1, 2021 01:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.