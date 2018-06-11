App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai crosses 8 mn cumulative production milestone in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today said it has crossed 8 million cumulative production milestone since its inception nearly 20 years ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today said it has crossed 8 million cumulative production milestone since its inception nearly 20 years ago. The company achieved the landmark with the rolling out of a unit of its newly refreshed SUV Creta, HMIL said in a statement.

The target is to achieve 10 million units in first half of 2021, it added.

Since inception, HMIL has sold 5,300,967 units in the Indian market and 2,703,581 units in exports globally, the company added.

Commenting on the development, HMIL Managing Director and CEO YK Koo said, "Hyundai is the only manufacturer to achieve this feat in the shortest span of time..."

HMIL said it crossed the milestone in 19 years and 6 months.

In 2006 the company had rolled out its first millionth car in India, 8 years after commencement of commercial production in 1998.

Later on in 2012, it crossed the 4 million cumulative production mark from its plant spread over 535 acres in Chennai.

In 2017-18, HMIL recorded its highest-ever domestic sales of 5,36,241 units, a growth of 5.2 per cent over the previous fiscal.

"Our vision is to deliver on the promise of becoming the 'lifetime partners in automobile and beyond," Koo said.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:27 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai #Technology

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.