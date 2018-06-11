Hyundai crosses 8 mn cumulative production milestone in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today said it has crossed 8 million cumulative production milestone since its inception nearly 20 years ago. The company achieved the landmark with the rolling out of a unit of its newly refreshed SUV Creta, HMIL said in a statement.

The target is to achieve 10 million units in first half of 2021, it added.

Since inception, HMIL has sold 5,300,967 units in the Indian market and 2,703,581 units in exports globally, the company added.

Commenting on the development, HMIL Managing Director and CEO YK Koo said, "Hyundai is the only manufacturer to achieve this feat in the shortest span of time..."

HMIL said it crossed the milestone in 19 years and 6 months.

In 2006 the company had rolled out its first millionth car in India, 8 years after commencement of commercial production in 1998.

Later on in 2012, it crossed the 4 million cumulative production mark from its plant spread over 535 acres in Chennai.

In 2017-18, HMIL recorded its highest-ever domestic sales of 5,36,241 units, a growth of 5.2 per cent over the previous fiscal.

"Our vision is to deliver on the promise of becoming the 'lifetime partners in automobile and beyond," Koo said.