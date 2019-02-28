App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone

Creta comes with various features, including electric sunroof, cruise control, ventilated front row seats and wireless phone charger among others.

PTI
Hyundai Motor India on February 27 said its SUV Creta has crossed 5 lakh cumulatives sales milestone since its launch in July, 2015. The company has sold 3.7 lakh units of the SUV in India and over 1.4 lakh units across international markets.

"With the record sales of over five lakh units in less than four years by any made-in-India SUV, Hyundai Creta has yet again set a new benchmark in the industry," Hyundai Motor India National Sales Head Vikas Jain said in a statement.

Creta comes with various features, including electric sunroof, cruise control, ventilated front row seats and wireless phone charger among others.
